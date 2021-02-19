WHEELING—The St. Joseph Retreat Center in Wheeling will present Dreams: “Speech of the Soul,” a virtual retreat Feb. 26-27. “This program journeys into the world of dreams, exploring their images and metaphors that express our soul’s desires. We will consider how dreams guide the soul’s destiny and enrich our everyday lives by creating an inner balance that nurtures healthy relationships with self and others,” program officials said. The retreat will be facilitated by Sister Helen Skormisley, CSJ; Sister Kathleen Durkin, CSJ; and Dr. John Spiesman, EdD, MSW, LISW. Sister Helen is a certified spiritual director and dream process leader. Sister Kathleen is a trained spiritual and retreat director, and a certified dream work facilitator from the Haden Institute. Spiesman is on the faculty of The Haden Institute, and presently serves as a spiritual companion and dream worker in addition to his work as an educator and clinical social worker in Ohio. The cost of participation in Dreams: “Speech of the Soul” virtual retreat is $40. Scholarships are available. The retreat will be held on the first night from 7-9 p.m., and the next day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The is a limit of 25 participants. Those interested are asked to RSVP by contacting Anna Marie Troiani, executive director of the St. Joseph Retreat Center, by email to atroiani@csjoseph.org.