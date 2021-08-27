The Catholic Psychologist, EWTN Television Host, and Author will Lead the Discussion ‘Standing Strong as a Parent and Grandparent’ Sept. 13

WHEELING—Dr. Ray Guarendi, a Catholic clinical psychologist and parenting and family expert, is coming to St. Michael Parish in Wheeling to lead a discussion on “Standing Strong as a Parent and Grandparent.” The gathering will be held at the parish Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by a question-and- answer session. Dr. Ray is a well-known author and speaker, who hosts the popular EWTN radio show “The Doctor Is In.” The EWTN website, describes him as an authority on parenting and behavioral issues, who helps guide listeners through the “do’s and don’ts” of raising children in the Catholic faith. “His insight comes from experience. He’s the father of 10 adopted children, and has been working with parents, families, and educators for over 40 years in substance abuse programs, in-patient psychiatric centers, juvenile courts and private practice. Ray’s given over 3,000 talks around the country and is the author of 12 books,” EWTN’s website states. “His common sense approach, practical advice and strong spiritual guidance are consistently sought to help build successful marriages and families.” Dr. Ray’s radio show―“The Doctor Is In”―can be heard weekdays on over 440 stations and Sirius XM satellite radio, channel 130, according to his website https://www.drray.com/about/ which features a radio affiliate page for a complete listing of stations around the country. One may also listen on demand at www.AveMariaRadio.net. Dr. Ray’s national EWTN television series, “Living Right With Dr. Ray,” is in its sixth season. “The world is in great need of the truth, and of authentic guidance in finding the answers to life’s daily family issues. Dr. Ray’s television program combines the wit, humor, and experience of its host with the timeless wisdom of the Catholic Church to provide these answers,” the website states. Dr. Ray’s in-depth experience has led to his discovery that the so-called “experts” are undermining parental authority and preventing parents from following their God-given instincts to raise their kids for Heaven. This guiding principle led him to write his best-selling book, “You’re A Better Parent Than You Think!” By putting the power, knowledge and authority back in the hands of parents, Dr. Ray has helped thousands eliminate parenting frustrations by showing them proven parenting techniques that result in happy, well-adjusted children. Throughout his vocation and career, he has expanded on this theme to empower families to confidently take charge of the many challenges that arise with respect to marriages, families, raising teenagers and more. Other book titles of Dr. Ray’s include: “Advice Worth Ignoring”; “Back to the Family”; “Discipline That Lasts a Lifetime”; “Good Discipline, Great Teens”; “Adoption: Choosing It, Living It, Loving It”; “Marriage: Small Steps, Big Rewards”; “Winning the Discipline Debates”; “Fighting Mad”; and “When Faith Causes Family Friction.” His books on the Catholic faith include “Why Be Catholic?” and “What Catholics Really Believe.” Dr. Ray’s talks are on topics including smart parenting; happier marriages; successful families; and a variety of motivational themes, for both personal and professional application. He captivates audiences with his humor laced presentations filled with practical advice and proven techniques. Dr. Ray’s audiences include professional associations women’s & men’s groups, churches, industry conferences, public organizations; teachers, hospital personnel, and more. In addition to the Parenting and Family genre, Dr. Ray speaks on many topics concerning the Catholic faith. As an adult “revert,” he has written and spoken extensively on Catholic Apologetics. His ecclesiastically approved books, “What Catholics Really Believe” and “Why Be Catholic” are a basis for many of his presentations designed to help Catholics understand and defend the wisdom and beauty of the one, true faith. His book, “When Faith Causes Family Friction”, addresses many issues of faith that are surprisingly common causes of division among family members and relatives. For his upcoming discussion at St. Michael’s, the parish’s Christian Mothers and Christian Women are offering child care as well as providing snacks and refreshments to follow. For child care, contact Amanda Voellinger at (304) 780-7096.