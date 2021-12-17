WEIRTON—Renowned Mariologist and first-class theologian Dr. Mark Miravalle gave a talk on the Spiritual Fatherhood of St. Joseph at St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Weirton. The Dec.10 gathering was held for the Year of St. Joseph. Drawing on Sacred Scripture, the Church’s Sacred Tradition, and on Her Magisterium, Miravalle explained in both profound and engaging ways the title and role of St. Joseph as Universal Patron of the Church. According to the church fathers, St. Joseph received a special grace from God so that he could fulfill his role as Christ’s earthly father. The mystical tradition also says that St. Joseph’s greatest suffering was that he could not be with Christ and the Blessed Mother during his son’s passion and death. St. Joseph would appear with the Blessed Mother and the child Jesus in his arms at Fatima, blessing the world with the Sign of the Cross. Miravalle then called on all families to say the Litany of St. Joseph every Wednesday. Miravalle also suggested the wearing of “St. Joseph’s Cord” for those seeking to safeguard their purity. Finally, he encouraged all those who were present to make the Consecration to St. Joseph so that the fullness of his intercession could be brought to bear in their lives. “St. Joseph the Worker, pray for us!” parish officials said. Those who attended joined Miravalle in praying the rosary before his talk began.