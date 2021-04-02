Discernment Event for Middle and High School Teens to be Held in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG—A discernment event for middle and high school teens will be held at St. Joseph Church and School in Martinsburg April 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., beginning in the church.

The girls segment will be presented by the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia, while the boys program will be presented by Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston seminarians Deacon Phillip Szabo and Ryan Budd.

The gathering is open to all teens, as this is an opportunity for them to learn about discernment, and not just for religious vocations.

“We all need to learn how to listen to God’s voice in our lives, so the day will start with a lesson and discussion on discernment in general,” event planners said.

Later in the day vocations will be introduced.

“Learning about the priesthood and religious vocations is important for everyone, even if that is not going to be your vocation in life,” event planners said.

To attend the gathering or for more information, contact Linda Abrahamian by e-mail to linda.abrahamian@gmail.com or by calling (304) 279-2315 by April 13.