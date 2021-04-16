Discerning a Consecrated Religious Vocation? Join an Online Monthly Discussion

Join in a discussion for one hour each month with men, who are discerning a consecrated religious vocation. Facilitated by the Divine Word Missionaries Vocation Team, each gathering will allow men to reflect and discuss how God may be calling them to a life of missionary service. Divine Word Missionaries preach the Gospel and share the Word of God by living, working, teaching, and sharing with others in many areas of global ministry. “We are the largest international missionary congregation in the Catholic Church. Our mission is ‘a giving of ourselves to others.’” Visit www.svdvocations.org to register for the online discussions.