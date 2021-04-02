Director of Human Resources Opening

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston is seeking to hire a Director of Human Resources, a full-time position based at the Chancery Building in Wheeling, West Virginia. Reporting to the Vicar General of the Diocese, the Director of Human Resources develops policy and directs and coordinates human resources activities such as employment, compensation, labor relations, benefits, training and employee services. Essential duties includes overseeing the employee onboarding system, providing data on wage and salary information, explaining policy directives to department managers, consulting with legal counsel on a regular basis regarding employment issues, managing records in compliance with law or governmental authorities, delivering presentations to department directors regarding human resources policies and practices, administering all benefit programs and government regulatory standards, and maintaining all records required by the Affordable Care Act, including all necessary ACA reporting requirements. Qualification requirements include a Bachelor’s degree (Master’s preferred), 4-10 years of experience in an administrative position, expertise in federal and state employee legislation, excellent interpersonal and communication skills, ability to provide direction on personnel issues, familiarity with payroll databases and Microsoft Office suite, ability to work within a team environment and the successful candidate must adhere to the teachings of the Magisterium of the Church and possess a clear sense of a Catholic Theology of work and compensation. Position will remain posted until filled. Applications may be directed to the Human Resources Office, Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, P.O. Box 230, Wheeling WV 26003.