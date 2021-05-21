Diocese’s Zoom Musicians Meeting a Success

WEST VIRGINIA—On Sunday, May 16 over 50 parish musicians from across the diocese gathered together via Zoom to network and talk about issues relating to music and liturgy. Of course on everyone’s mind was the COVID- 19 pandemic and the impact it has had on music in the liturgy. In addi- tion to a discussion about COVID, participants were introduced to new music created by composers right here in the state of West Virginia. Stephen Pishner, Mark Haas and Colleen Driscoll showcased original pieces of music that they had written. Participants then were given the opportunity to join breakout rooms on various topics relating to their role as pastoral musicians. Topics included: Music Ministry Basics for New Music Directors, Licensing and Worship Aid Issues, Composing, and Engaging the Assembly in Congregational Singing/Teaching New Music. This meeting was sponsored by the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Office of Worship and Sacraments and Diocesan Music Commission. Because of the success of this meeting, “we hope to offer more of these opportunities in the future,” said Bernadette Kime, director. “Since during the pandemic, Zoom has been the new medium, this has worked out for the musicians of the diocese to get together despite our differences in geography. We had people participating from Bluefield to Martinsburg to Weirton all in one location, sharing ideas and networking.”