By Colleen Rowan

WEST VIRGINIA—The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s Vocations Office will introduce new seminarians to the Catholic faithful of West Virginia in its upcoming newsletter The Calling, which will be featured in The Catholic Spirit print and electronic editions Aug. 7.

The newsletter will also feature a piece on a man becoming a priest is today’s age by Father Brian Crenwelge, director of Vocations. We’ll also be catching up with our newly ordained Deacon Phillip Szabo in his summer assignment with Father Tim Grassi at St. Thomas Parish in Thomas and Our Lady of Mercy Mission in Parsons. We’ll also be checking in with our newly ordained Father Justin Golna at his summer assignments with Very Rev. Dennis R. Schuelkens, Jr., V.E., at St. Joseph the Worker and Sacred Heart of Mary parishes in Weirton, and then with by Father Crenwelge at St. John University Parish and Mountaineer Catholic in Morgantown, before he returns to Rome to continue his studies in canon law.

The Calling’s goal is to share all of the news, programs, and events of the diocese’s Vocations Office and to provide men who may be feeling the call to priesthood the chance to learn a little more about the priests and seminarians of the diocese and their experiences.

So be sure to check out The Catholic Spirit Aug. 7. It’s going to be a great issue!