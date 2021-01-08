Diocese’s Preparing for Christian Marriage 2021 Retreats Announced

WEST VIRGINIA—The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s Office of Evangelization and Catechesis has announced the schedule for Preparing for Christian Marriage Retreats for 2021. All of the retreats will be held at St. John XXIII Pastoral Center in Charleston on the following dates: Feb. 27-28, May 22-23, Aug. 21-22, and Nov. 13-14. The retreats are held in collaboration with local parish leadership. In order to register, an engaged couple must be referred by their pastor, associate pastor or deacon who is assisting them in preparation for their marriage. It is recommended that Marriage preparation retreats be scheduled early during a couple’s engagement and completed at least one month prior to their wedding date. Registration for a retreat in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston may be completed at the following web address: http://wv marriage.org/pfcm- registration/ Early registration is encouraged as spaces fill quickly. As long as space allows, the registration deadline is one month prior to the start of the chosen weekend. In the event a diocesan retreat is canceled, registrants will be notified in advance. Stated on the diocese’s Marriage and Family website, the Marriage Preparation Weekend is described as a retreat designed to allow time for engaged couples to get away to a quiet place to learn the Catholic understanding of the Sacrament of Marriage. “Through theologically-based sessions, couples hear of the four core aspects of Catholic marriage: faith, communication, sexuality, and stewardship,” the website states. Time is also allow- ed for couples’ reflection and discussion. The weekend retreat is free and includes four meals, one overnight stay, and one workbook. The schedule for all of the retreat weekends begins on Saturday morning with 9 a.m. check-in followed by morning sessions, lunch, afternoon sessions, dinner and evening prayer. The retreat continues Sunday morning with breakfast, a morning session, celebration of Mass, and concludes with lunch and issuance of Certificates of Completion. If Friday evening lodging is needed, it should be made separately and directly with the pastoral center. For more information, updates, and to register, visit www.dwc.org, click Events at the top of the page, then click Marriage Preparation for Engaged Couples. Information may also be obtained by contact- ing Jeanne McKeets in the Office of Evangeliza- tion and Catechesis by sending e-mail to jmckeets@dwc.org.