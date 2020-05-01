By Colleen Rowan

WHEELING—For the last six weeks, faithful have been tuning in to the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s livestreamed Masses from the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling on the diocese’s website and social media. The livestreaming began March 14 with Bishop Mark Brennan and Msgr. Joseph Peterson, rector of the cathedral, as celebrants. Many faithful appreciate the opportunity to view the Masses. A recent Saturday evening Mass received 1,200 views and a recent daily Mass received 574 views.

The livestream of the Mass is on the diocese’s website (www.dwc.org) on Saturdays at 6 p.m. and Monday through Friday at 12:05 p.m.

“One of the hidden blessings during this pandemic is to view Bishop Brennan’s Masses, and I believe he has the hardest job of all — not being with parishes and his priests in person,” said Diane Kimble, a member of the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston. “I’ve never viewed many Masses online prior to March. Now I save the bishop’s Masses because I enjoy his great homilies. Thank you, Bishop Brennan!”

Comments posted on the Facebook livestream come from all over the diocese with messages of “thank you” and offerings peace to fellow viewers. From Parkersburg, Kingwood, Fayetteville, Ridgeley, Richwood, and McMechen the Catholic faithful note in the comments from where they are watching the Mass. Some even commenting from other states that they are watching.

“Watching the celebration of the Mass online has been a true blessing for me,” said Melissa McAra of Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarksburg. “While my heart aches to be back in church and receive Jesus through the sacrament of the Eucharist, this new normal has brought about a heightened awareness of just how vital the celebration of the Mass is for my faith and my daily life. The Gospel is not on lockdown, our faith has not been cancelled, hope is not cancelled, and love is not cancelled. We remember, we celebrate, we believe!”

The diocese also offers televised broadcast of Mass in the Wheeling area on Sundays at 11 a.m. on WTRFDT-ABC (GTRF): Comcast channel 4 and channel 804 (HD); Direct TV channel 6; Dish channel 10; Bellaire Cable channel 13; and Over the Air channel 7.3. Mass is also broadcast on WKKX 1600 AM radio at 11 a.m. on Sundays. The diocese’s televised broadcast of Mass in the Clarksburg area is Sundays at 11 a.m. on WVOYDT2 (EBOY): Direct TV channel 13; Dish channel 52; Spektrum channel 14 and channel 118, 711 (HD); Suddenlink channel 13 and channel 104 (HD). Mass is also broadcast on LoL Catholic Radio at noon on Sundays at www.rdo.to/WLOL.