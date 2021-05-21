Diocese’s Evangelization & Catechesis Director Calls Pope’s Recent Announcements Extraordinary

By Joyce Bibey

Pope Francis has made two announcements in the last few months that on the surface may seem ordinary, but Daniel Maul, director of the office of evangelization and catechesis for the diocese, explains they are significantly extraordinary. Maul is excited about Pope Francis’s most recent Apostolic Letter from May 10 in which the Holy Father acknowledges, “in our time, when there are so few clerics to preach the Gospel to such great numbers and to exercise the pastoral ministry, the position of catechists is of great importance.” (Ad gentes, 17) for “the development of the Christian community.” Earlier this year Pope Francis also highlighted the role of lector and acolyte to be open to women. This changes Canon Law to officially allow what is already in practice in our diocese – lay women proclaiming the Word of God during the liturgy as lectors and serving as altar servers and Eucharistic ministers. However, this proper mandate is historical for the Church, because such authorization was not instituted by all bishops throughout the world. Maul called the announcements from the Holy See particularly significant because the Pope is recognizing and lifting up lay people as official ministers in the Church. “Lay people will not only do catechetical ministry; they will be catechetical ministers,” he said. “For so long, lay people have seen themselves as simply ‘helping out’ the Church at the behest of their pastors. But now, they should see themselves as ministerial partners with the clergy, in the evangelizing ministry of catechesis. Their calling and vocation as lay catechists are now going to be acknowledged, respected, and promoted by the Church.” For more than 2,000 years, the lay catechist is called to be “a great witness, teacher, and companion to all for Jesus Christ and the Church through prayer, concentrated study and participation in Church life,” Maul said. “Truly, the Pope is further officially recognizing, in particular, the great work of lay women in the Church, which includes our religious sisters, because, without doubt, women do the vast majority of the evangelizing and catechizing work of the Church.” he said. “And it is singularly important for lay women who have not taken religious vows, because for most of them this will be the first time their ministry will be made official publicly, through the Rites of the Church.” A bit of background from a Vatican News editorial by Andrea Tonielli published on May 11: Pope Francis’ decision to institute the lay ministry of catechist, which follows his decision to open the ministries of acolyte and lector to women (announced January 11 by Vatican News) is in line with the path intuited by Pope Pius: Especially in our time, the task of bearing witness to the faith and passing it along to new generations is a task for “fathers and mothers of families.” In 1944, in the midst of the Second World War, Pius XII published the encyclical Mystici Corporis Christi, dedicated to the Church. In one passage, after recalling that the Fathers of the Church, he acknowledges that the laity, whether or single or married, “Indeed, let this be clearly understood, especially in our days, fathers and mothers of families, those who are godparents through Baptism, and in particular those members of the laity who collaborate with the ecclesiastical hierarchy in spreading the Kingdom of the Divine Redeemer occupy an honorable, if often a lowly, place in the Christian community, and even they under the impulse of God and with His help, can reach the heights of supreme holiness, which, Jesus Christ has promised, will never be wanting to the Church.” Throughout the centuries, and even today in various countries, in the absence of priests, the faith has been kept alive thanks to fathers and mothers, and to catechists who have spent and even sacrificed their lives in order to do so. Today, however, the involvement, recognition and full appreciation of the laity is an urgent requirement and often a necessity in secularized societies. Tonielli noted the Church clarifies and emphasizes this by no means is not to fill the place of clerics, “but rather, of the full and acknowledged activity, involvement, and co-responsibility of the laity: their presence is genuinely necessary in order for the Church to be both ‘in communion’ and ‘missionary.’”

Courtesy Photo At St. Francis de Sales Church in Morgantown, a parishioner reads one of the readings during Mass.