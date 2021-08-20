Diocese’s Director of Cemeteries to Co-Facilitate Grief Program in Benwood

BENWOOD—Anyone suffering the loss of a loved one is invited to attend the “Grief from a Faith Perspective” program at St. John Parish’s Fellowship Hall in Benwood. “If you, or someone you know has lost a loved one and may benefit from a gathering for those grieving, please join us,” parish officials said. The gathering will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 30. Facilitators will be Deacon Doug Breiding and Tom and Michele McFadden. Deacon Breiding is the director of Cemeteries for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston and permanent deacon at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling. The program is being sponsored by Mount Calvary Cemetery in Wheeling.