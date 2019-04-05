By Colleen Rowan

WHEELING—The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s Chief Financial Officer William Fisher has announced his retirement. Just over a week before, the diocese’s director of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministry Bob Perron announced he will be leaving his position as well.

Fisher, who has been with the diocese for 20 years, said March 27 that he has been considering retirement for some time, praying about it and discussing it with family, friends and colleagues. “This past weekend it came clear to me that I wanted to take a break from work and spend some time with family and friends and serving some charitable causes very dear to me,” he said.

Fisher’s last day will be May 31. “I worked with many very good clergy, religious and lay people doing great things over these 20 years,” Fisher said. “With my involvement with national organizations and boards I have been blessed to know people internationally and nationally that serve their vocation well. I would like to thank everyone who helped me for almost 21 years in this vocation. I pray for those who have sincerely served and are serving this diocese. I ask for prayers as I take time to serve in a different way until I realize my next calling.”

Perron has accepted the position as the executive director of the JMJ Pregnancy Center in Orlando, Fla. He made the announcement March 19. Perron’s last day at the diocese has not yet been announced.

“Our mission has been to help young people fall in love with Jesus and his church. Even though we have faced many challenges, I believe we have been successful,” Perron said. “I will leave the diocese with great memories, friendships, and a strong belief that our work has made a difference in the lives of many young people as well as the adults who accompany them. I can’t wait to see what God has in store for youth ministry and our amazing youth ministry team in the future. Please pray for me as I begin a new chapter in my life, and I will be praying for you.”