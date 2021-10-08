Diocese to Hold Virtual Prayer Service/Gathering for Musicians

WEST VIRGINIA—On Oct. 24 from 3-4:30 p.m., the diocese will be hosting a virtual Prayer Service/Gathering for musicians throughout the diocese. The gathering will be held via ZOOM. Once interested persons register on the diocese’s website at www.dwc.org, they will be sent a special ZOOM link. The link will be available on the site soon. The event is free of charge, and it was designed to be a time of prayer and spiritual reflection. The idea came because the diocese realizes that musicians have been playing a major role in sustaining the spiritual well-being of the parish during these uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic. The title of the gath-ering is “Prayer in Time of pandemic: Healing, Hope and Remembrance”. “We want to gather musicians from throughout the diocese to pray together, sing together, reflect together, and share their faith together,” said Bernadette McMasters Kime, director of the Office of Worship and Sacra- ments. Bishop Mark E. Brennan will offer a welcome message and members of the Diocesan Music Commission will be offering some musical pieces right from their home churches where they minister. For more information, contact Kime at bkime@dwc.org.