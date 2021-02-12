Diocese Reviving TEC Program

WHEELING—TEC (Teens Encounter Christ) is a diocesan spiritual movement for older high school teens and young college students. It begins with a retreat weekend filled with dynamic reflections, music, sacraments, adoration, small group dialogue, prayer and community building. Afterwards, the TEC community (TECITES) evolves into a network of mutual support that both reinforces their parish involvement and personal spiritual growth. TEC leads participants to integrate Christ’s Paschal Mystery (dying, rising, and going forth) at a time of passage through which they are preparing for adult life after high school and college. TEC is effective in helping young people focus on their spiritual life as well as their secular life. It also empowers them to speak openly and courageously to their friends about their faith in Christ and their living out of Christian values. TEC began in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston in the late sixties under the leadership of Fathers Ed Bell and Jody DeBias (both deceased). Father Leon was a team member of the very first TEC in Wheeling serving as a confessor for the Sacrament of Reconciliation. In recent years, TEC became dormant but is currently being revived under the leadership of Mr. Daniel Maul, the Diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechetics and Youth. Daniel has formed a Diocesan TEC Steering Committee consisting of Ralph Modena of Princeton, Kathy Lynch of Beckley, Theresa O’Leary of Charleston, Father Leon Alexander of Charleston, Father John McDonough of Morgantown, and many more. They are meeting often via Zoom conferencing.