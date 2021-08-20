Diocese Offering Courses Via Dayton University’s Virtual Learning Community for Faith Formation

WEST VIRGINIA—“Are you a catechist working with young people or adults with the RCIA? Are you a ‘person in the pew’ who would like to deepen your faith and learn more about scripture and theology?” The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston is sponsoring courses through the University of Dayton’s Virtual Learning Community for Faith Formation (VLCFF) program just for folks in this diocese. Courses can be taken for catechetical certification or as opportunities for adult faith formation. Each course is five weeks long and follows a hybrid model. That is, it combines online resources with a once a week live (Zoom) lecture/discussion. The diocese will cover the cost of the course. There is no book associated with the course, as all of the materials are online. The next session will run Aug. 22 – Sept. 25, with live lectures on Thursdays either 1-3 p.m. or 7-9 p.m. Currently being offered is “Images of Jesus,” and the facilitator is Dr. Rodica Stoicoiu. Successful completion of this course earns 2.5 CEU’s. Those interested in taking this course, may contact Jeanne McKeets at jmckeets@dwc.org.