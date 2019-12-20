Diocese Launches #FaithInWV

WEST VIRGINIA—Faith in West Virginia can mean many things. What does it mean to live my Faith in West Virginia? What does it mean to have Faith in West Virginia? How do I live out my Faith in West Virginia? Three distinctly different approaches to the same four words are just a few of the ways “Faith in West Virginia” can be described.

With that in mind, the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has launched #FaithInWV, and it is all presented online through a new website—FaithInWV.org.

The site features stories of true witness by the Faithful throughout West Virginia and how they are following Christ by actions and choices, said Joyce Bibey, manager of social media and writing for the diocese.

“FaithInWV.org is focusing on how we as Catholics and Christians, can choose to put our trust in God even when faced with difficulties and challenges; as well as how we can choose to take constructive action to make a positive difference,” she said.

As the site notes, “#FaithInWV is giving hope, rising above the odds, being a blessing, and leading by example. It is choosing to find the good in others, and letting others see Christ in you. Ultimately it is having faith in God the Father above all and sharing with others compelling and inspiring witness.”

All are encouraged to tag their own stories and photos taken while engaged in works of charity and engaged in parish activities using #FaithInWV. This will then enable the FaithInWV.org platform to accumulate authentic testimonials and examples of faith in action.

The idea for the #FaithInWV developed after two events. The installation Mass of Bishop Mark Brennan and conversations at the DWC’s Pace Conference (a diocesan conference for parish and school staff and volunteers).

“During Bishop Brennan’s homily at his installation he praised the strong Catholics in the state whose resiliency, dedication, and faith in God has remained steadfast during great turmoil,” Bibey said. “The people he was talking about are in our pews, our schools, and our organizations. They are following the word of Jesus to have faith in all circumstances, because God is the same God as He was yesterday, is today and will be forever. That insight is #FaithInWV.”

She said at the diocesan conference she heard from our parishes and schools, who shared countless stories of exceptional stewards and inspiring programs that should and can be duplicated all over the state.

Bibey noted the people and programs featured on the FaithInWV.org site are living examples of Philippians 2:13, “For God is the one who, for His good purpose, works in you for good purpose.”

Through these stories we hope to evangelize and for all of us to become re-energized as difference makers, Bibey said.

“I’m a firm believer that we need to spend more time sharing our blessings and praising all that is good,” Bibey said. “I am not saying to ignore our burdens, but what I am saying is it is time to share the great ways in which Catholics across the state are living the Good News—it’s time for #FaithInWV.”

Beginning in this issue, The Catholic Spirit will feature #FaithInWV on page 11. Each issue will feature a story and photos from the site, highlighting the work of the faithful in West Virginia.

“Learn how our brothers and sisters in Christ are doing His work. Let’s imitate their love, joy, strength, and resilience through the website,” Bibey said.

Do you know an exceptional Catholic in West Virginia, someone or a group who are shining examples of #FaithInWV? Email Bibey your feature idea to jbibey@dwc.org.