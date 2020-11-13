WEST VIRGINIA—The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston is working to form a group of interested adults as an official, diocesan TEC (Teens Encounter Christ) Leadership Team.

The new co-chairs of the team are Ralph Modena and Gina Boggess, both of Princeton.

“We’re looking for adults who will be able to devote some time to developing a robust TEC program throughout the state and building the infrastructure to maintain it,” diocesan officials said. “We will need help identifying other adults who might be able to help, reaching teens who might be interested in attending a retreat, and promoting the retreats to parishes, schools, and ministry centers.”

“Do you enjoy ministering to young people, or might you want to give it a try? Do you have experience with TEC retreats, or might you want to learn more about them?”

For those who might have an interest in joining the efforts, contact Jeanne McKeets in the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis, at (304) 233-0880, ext. 374, or send e-mail to jmckeets@dwc.org.