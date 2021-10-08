By Colleen Rowan Bishop Mark E. Brennan will declare the world synod in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston to be officially open at his celebration of Mass Oct. 17 at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston. The Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. that day and will gather West Virginia’s Catholic faithful and those leading the synod in prayer “to discern God’s will and to boldly carry it out.” The theme of the synod, chosen by Pope Francis, is: “For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, and Mission.” The synod will solemnly open with Mass celebrated by Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Basilica Oct. 10. The bishop of every diocese will then open the process in his diocese Oct. 17. The Mass in Charleston will be a joyous occasion in the life of the church in West Virginia, said Bernadette McMasters Kime, director of the Office of Worship and Sacraments who also serves on the diocese’s Synod Committee. “Pope Francis has called for every diocese in the world to gather in prayer for a successful synod process,” Kime said. “In other words, we are not alone. Bishop Brennan will call upon the Holy Spirit to be with us and guide us as we take this journey. We will also be asking intercession from Mary, the Mother of the Church to be with us. … What better way to open the synod than with a liturgical celebration of the Holy Eucharist!” During the Mass, those gathered at the basilica co-cathedral will pray that the synodal process may lead all ever deeper into the communion of the church, foster participation in it, and equip all to go out on mission. They will pray that the journey in the coming months will be based on listening together to the Word of God and the celebration of the Eucharist in the communion of the people of God. Following Bishop Brennan’s homily, an individual will come to the front of the church and introduce members of the Diocesan Pastoral Council. They will then come forward one by one and place a candle near the image of Mary, Mother of the Church. Very Rev. Donald X. Higgs, Assoc. V.F., rector of the basilica co-cathedral, is ready to welcome the Catholic faithful to Charleston for this historic day. “It is an honor and a joy that Bishop Brennan opens of the world synod for our diocese at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart,” Father Higgs said. “Bishop Brennan has begun this process of listening to the voices of the faithful in reestablishing our Diocesan Pastoral Council. I look forward to the world synod in our diocese which calls for greater participation of the faithful in bringing communion and mission.” The Mass will be livestreamed on the diocese’s website at www.dwc.org and Facebook Page.

Martina Hart Photo Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston