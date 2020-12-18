Diocese Announces Renewal of Summer Youth Camping Ministry

By Joyce Bibey WHEELING—The Office of Evangelization and Catechesis is ready for summer 2021! Daniel Maul, director of the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis, announced the renewal of summer youth camping ministry in the diocese. “Under the new name of Blessed Carlo Acutis Youth Camp, or ‘Camp Carlo’ for short, Catholic youth will have a tremendous opportunity to deepen their faith, experience His creation, and build lasting relationships with Catholic peers from across the state,” Maul said. “I am also pleased to introduce the new Camping Director for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston — Riley Keaton. Keaton is a native of Spencer, West Virginia where he attends Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. He has led values-based leadership camps for the last four years – including through the summer of coronavirus – and represents his hometown in the West Virginia House of Delegates. I urge faithful families to get in touch with him, learn more about what we’re planning in Huttonsville this summer, and, ultimately, give your children an experience that will ‘make’ their summer at Camp Carlo.” Keaton is eager to meet and greet! “It’s an exciting time to be a young Catholic in West Virginia! The summer of 2021 — a triumphant return after the pandemic — will be an incredible time to lead young people to Christ and His Church,” Keaton said. “The motto chosen by Pope St. Paul VI for his church life perfectly describes the goal of our camping ministry: to be ‘with Him on the mountain.’ Camp Carlo provides an exciting opportunity for young people to encounter Christ and His Church, adventure through God’s creation, and grow in their Catholic faith alongside peers from all over the state of West Virginia. “I’m looking forward to meeting you and your families as I travel the state, work with your parishes, and, hopefully, welcome your kids to a summer-of-a-lifetime at Camp Carlo 2021.”