Diocese Announces New Seminarians

By Colleen Rowan

The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has three new seminarians. Father Brian Crenwelge, director of Vocations, officially introduced them at the Wheeling Serra Club’s Burse Dinner at the Great Hall at Central Catholic High School in Wheeling July 29. The dinner was held on the eve of the annual Seminarians’ Weekend with the Bishop. The new seminarians are Joe Derico of Weston, a 2021 high school graduate who will be entering his freshman year at John Paul II College Seminary in Washington; Dominic Re of Oak Hill, who will be entering his first year at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmittsburg, Md.; and Bryan Tedeschi of Sharpsburg, Md., who will be entering Mount St. Mary’s as well. “I am very impressed with the new men joining the diocese. Their enthusiasm to discern our Lord’s will in their lives and to serve the church is inspiring,” Father Cren-welge said. “Please pray for these men as they begin their official discernment in seminary.” Eighteen-year-old Derico is the son of Tim Derico, facilities director for Upshur County Schools, and Kim Derico, professor of nursing at Fairmont State University. His home parish is St. Patrick’s in Weston. “I am really looking forward to the opportunity to attend seminary at St. John Paul II Seminary in Washington, D.C.,” Derico said. “Please keep me and the other seminarians in your prayers as we continue to discern our call to serve Christ’s church.” Dominic Re, 22, is the son of Joe Re, who is self-employed, and Angie Re, a homemaker. His home parish is Ss. Peter and Paul in Oak Hill. He also attended West Virginia University’s Institute of Technology. “I would like to thank the priests, people of this diocese, Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, and my family who have helped form me since infancy! Wow, what a chore that was!” Re said. “It is through all of your help and guidance that I have developed a deep love of the Eucharist and a strong desire to know God’s holy will. I am so excited to be a seminarian for this diocese and to be given an opportunity to serve you in return!” Re also pointed to a quote from St. Padre Pio: “My past, O Lord, to Your mercy; my present, to Your love; my future to Your providence.” Tedeschi is also 22. He is the son of Michael Tedeschi, a carpenter, and Kathleen Tedeschi, IT lifecycle manager. His home parish is St. Mary’s in Haggerstown, Md., but he frequently attends St. James the Greater Parish in Charles Town. Tedeschi attended Waynesburg University in Waynesburg, Pa. “I cannot wait to enter seminary because by entering I will be able to truly give myself over to the Lord for this next year,” he said. “I am a very outdoorsy kind of guy. I love to hike, camp, fish, shoot, and raise my chickens. Hopefully, I will start to duck hunt pretty soon. There are not a lot of things that I do not like to do. I cannot wait to meet all of the people of Wheeling-Charleston as everyone that I have met so far has been extremely welcoming and kind coming into West Virginia, thank you!” During the dinner, Father Crenwelge also recognized the diocese’s three return- ing seminarians: Tyler Boyd of Buckhannon, who will be entering his second year at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary; Ryan Budd of Maine who transferred last year from the Archdiocese of Hartford, Conn., and is currently assigned to St. Joseph Parish in Huntington; and John Soplinski of Weirton who will be entering second theology at Mount St. Mary’s. Father Crenwelge also introduced Caleb Estep, the new manager of the Vocations Office. Estep is a member of Corpus Christi Parish in Wheeling and a recent graduate of Franciscan University of Steubenville. His office is at the chancery in Wheeling.

Bishop Mark E. Brennan is pictured with the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston's seminarians and members of the Vocations Office in front of the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling July 30. From left are: Father Brian Crenwelge, director of Vocations for the diocese; returning seminarians John Soplinski, Tyler Boyd, and Ryan Budd; Bishop Brennan; new seminarians Joe Derico and Bryan Tedeschi; Caleb Estep, the new office manager for Vocations; and new seminarian Dominic Re. Colleen Rowan Photo