Diocesan Youth Board Accepting Applications

WEST VIRGINIA— This application will be used to de- termine the leadership team for the 2021-2022 school year. The DWC Youth Board will be comprised of Catholic youth representing each vicariate in our Diocese (West Virginia).
This application is open to all incoming high school Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors desiring to grow their relation- ship with God and are dedicated to leading others closer to Christ.Those interested in applying are asked to reflect seriously and prayerfully on why they are applying to be on the DWC Youth Board and if they are willing to commit fully to the requirements for one year. Total, individual commitment is crucial if the Youth Board is to be functional and effective.
Travel for in-person meetings is required. Attending occasional virtual meetings is also re- quired. Students can apply on- line through this link http://bit.ly/DWCYB2021 or via the diocese’s website (dwc.org) under Evangeliza- tion and Catechesis.
Read each question care- fully and answer it thought- fully. Each applicant may be re- quired to do a Zoom interview. Filling out this application does not guarantee acceptance to the DWC Youth Board. All ap- plicants will be contaced by June 1.
For any questions or more information, contact Assistant Director of Evangelization and Catechesis Jessica Petter at jpetter@dwc.org or call (304) 233-0880, ext. 375.