Diocesan Worship and Sacraments Director to Lead Lenten Zoom Series

By Colleen Rowan Beginning on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, Bernadette McMasters Kime, director of the Office of Worship and Sacraments for the diocese, will facilitate a Notre Dame Bible Study via Zoom. Participants can join Kime for “Journey with The Saint John’s Bible,” a Free online series by the McGrath Institute for Church Life at the University of Notre Dame. The series is available for anyone in the diocese. According to promotional materials, “Participants will explore the church’s tradition of reading Scripture and depicting it in art, explore several spectacular illuminations from the St. John’s Bible—a hand-written, hand-illuminated Bible crafted in the 21st-century, and take a deep dive into the Scripture passages those illuminations depict.” Participants will also learn how to pray with Scripture and art through guided experiences of lectio and visio divina and have the opportunity to grow in faith with others. “Last year when we were in lockdown mode,” Kime said, “I participated in this program during Lent. It was extremely fascinating, informative, and it gave me time each week to slow down from my busy life. This year, the University of Notre Dame asked me if I would be willing to facilitate a cohort from our diocese.” Kime said what she found most rewarding about this series is that University of Notre Dame professors present informative short videos about the St. John’s Bible and Scripture in general. She also noted the spiritual exercise visio divina which was new to her. “Instead of meditating on words of scripture,” she said, “you are invited to use art work as a part of prayer.” Those interested in participating must sign up by Feb. 8. For more information or to sign up, contact Kime by at bkime@dwc.org