Diocesan Tuition Assistance Process Open for 2021-2022 School Year

WEST VIRGINIA—For the 30th consecutive year, the Diocesan Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) is striving to keep Catholic school education affordable for Catholic families who desire it for their children but who may need some financial assistance to make that dream a reality. Thanks to the ongoing and genuine commitment of Bishop Mark Brennan to the Catholic schools in the diocese, funds have, once again, been allocated for distribution to Catholic families in need of financial assistance. Applying for TAP through FACTS is easy and affordable. You are encouraged to apply if your child is already enrolled or has been accepted by one of the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston for the 2021-2022 school year. Who is eligible? Any Catholic student accepted for the 2021-2022 school year in any Diocesan Catholic school (PK thru grade 12) and who belongs to a parish included on the drop-down list as part of the on-line application is eligible. Determinations are based upon a family’s degree of need relative to all other applicants. How do I apply? Applications are made on-line. Go to www.factsmgt.com, click on “Grant & Aid Assessment” and log in. If you do not have Internet access, contact your school office for assistance. Cost? The application fee is $35. The Diocese will pay $17.50 and families pay the other $17.50. Grants: Diocesan grants for Catholic families who have completed their applications and show financial need will receive up to 50% of the child’s tuition. Phase I Deadline-April 30, 2021 In order to receive notification in late May, applications (including all required documentation and payment of the fee) are to be received by FACTS by April 30, 2021. Phase I is intended for families with children currently enrolled or already accepted for the 2021-2022 school year in any Catholic school in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. Phase II Deadline-August 14, 2021 In order to receive notification in early September, all applications for 2021-2022 (including all required documentation and payment of the fee) MUST be RECEIVED by FACTS no later than August 14, 2021. This is a firm deadline. Phase II is intended for families new to the school or who have had a life-changing event (i.e. birth, death, loss of job, major illness). If an application was submitted during Phase I, please contact the school. Please do NOT submit a second application. Note 1: No assistance will be available from the Diocese or from any school unless: an application is completed in full (ALL questions answered) and submitted all required documentation is provided, AND the family portion ($17.50) of the application fee is paid by the deadline. Note 2: ONLY ONE APPLICATION PER FAMILY should be submitted per school year. If you made an error or had a life event change, please do NOT submit a second application. Contact your principal and your application can be updated by FACTS. Questions? If you have questions, please contact the principal of your school.