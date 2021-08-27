Second Sundays in September-November

By Joyce Bibey

Celebrate the Year of St. Joseph with faithful from across the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston by making a pilgrimage to significant churches in the state named for the Guardian of the Redeemer and Spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Consider embarking on your St. Joseph pilgrimage at one of three notable churches under his patronage with Mass and special tours of the churches on the second Sunday of each month from September to November (Sept. 12, Oct. 10, and Nov. 14. See Sunday Pilgrimage Mass times below:

l St. Joseph Church, 225 S. Queen Street, Martinsburg. Mass to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m.

l The Cathedral of St. Joseph, 13th and Eoff Streets, Wheeling. Mass to be cele- brated at 10:30 a.m.

l St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 229 Cali- fornia Avenue, Weirton. Mass to be cele- brated at 11 a.m.

Bishop Mark Brennan encourages Catholics in West Virginia to visit the churches, chapels, and missions in the diocese named in honor of St. Joseph. This act of faith and spiritual renewal will gain a plenary indulgency (under the usual conditions: sacramental confession, reception of Holy Communion, prayer for the intentions of the pope, and total detachment from all sin, including venial sin) for all the faithful who visit a pilgrimage site.

The faithful are also invited to join fellow Catholics in the Parkersburg Vicariate for a special pilgrimage to St. Joseph Chapel at 101 W. Penn Avenue, Pennsboro from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 12. Volunteers will lead a rosary at 3:45 p.m. followed by the Litany to St. Joseph, and silent prayer. A tour of the church and reception will follow.

It is important to note that St. Joseph Parish in Huntington will host an event honoring the patron of the diocese and the Universal Church in the spring. Additional pilgrimages to missions and chapels under the patronage of St. Joseph will be announced in the weeks and months ahead.

Pope Francis declared a Year of St. Joseph for the whole Church, which began Dec. 8, 2020, and will conclude on Dec. 8, 2021. Bishop Brennan has extended the Year of St. Joseph in our diocese to conclude on the Solemnity of St. Joseph, beloved father, guardian of the Holy Family, and humble servant of God, through the solemnity on March 19, 2022.

The culmination of the Year of St. Joseph will be celebrated with Mass and other special events at the Co-cathedral of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Charleston.

“May our faith in God and our devotion to His great servant, St. Joseph, bring us closer to Jesus Christ and one another,” Bishop Brennan said.