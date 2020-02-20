By Colleen Rowan

WHEELING—After a more than 10-year hiatus in Wheeling-Charleston, the Diocesan Pastoral Council is returning. Reconstituted by Bishop Mark E. Brennan, the council will be comprised of lay representatives elected by the laity.

The council will be a consultative and collaborative body that will connect the bishop to the laity, giving them the opportunity to discuss the needs of the diocese together.

“The Diocesan Pastoral Council provides a direct line for the bishop to the laity on needs of the diocese,” said Msgr. Eugene Ostrowski, V.G. “Members of the council do not come to represent any particular interest. Rather, the focus is on the pastoral needs of the diocese.”

Bishop Brennan wanted the lay representatives of this council to be elected by the laity of the church in West Virginia, Msgr. Ostrowski said. The election process will begin soon, and aims to give representation and voice to the laity.

So how will this election process work? According to the diocese’s Charter for the Diocesan Pastoral Council of January 2020, three representatives are to be elected from each of the diocese’s six vicariates—Wheeling, Charleston, Beckley, Clarksburg, Martinsburg, and Parkersburg—to serve on the Diocesan Pastoral Council. The election process will begin at the parish/mission level with every parish and mission in each vicariate electing two parishioners to serve on a Vicariate Council. The elected members of each Vicariate Council will then elect three from among themselves to be representatives on the Diocesan Pastoral Council. This gives the council 18 elected lay representatives from across the diocese.

A mailing with information on the election process and the councils was sent to all pastors and administrators Feb. 14. The mailing includes a letter from Bishop Brennan, the diocese’s Charter for the Diocesan Pastoral Council of January 2020, and the document “Election Process for Lay Representatives from Vicariates to the Diocesan Pastoral Council.”

Part of the mission of the council, as stated in Article III of the charter, is to act as an authentic and reflective voice of the people of God; provide an honest and open forum of dialogue and communication regarding pastoral affairs among the bishop, laity, religious and clergy; to collaborate with the Presbyteral Council, Parish and Vicariate Pastoral councils, vicariate leadership, and diocesan offices; and to be a visible sign of the unity of the people of God in the church in Wheeling-Charleston.

Article IV of the charter notes Canon 512 §2: “The Christian faithful who are appointed to the pastoral council are to be selected that the entire portion of the people of God which constitutes the diocese is truly reflected, with due regard for the diverse regions, social conditions and professions of the diocese as well as the role which they have in the apostolate, either as individuals or in conjunction with others.”

It is also stated here that “Vicariate members of the Diocesan Pastoral Council shall not be current diocesan employees.”

Serving with the 18 elected lay representatives on the Diocesan Pastoral Council will be permanent members: the bishop, president ex-officio; the vicar general, chairperson; the chancellor (Chad Carter), executive secretary for recording minutes and providing follow through on agenda items, etc. This role will be functional rather than advisory. Ex-officio members of the council will be: the episcopal vicar for clergy (Very Rev. Dennis R. Schuelkens, Jr., V.E.); the chair of the Presbyteral Council (Msgr. Joseph Peterson); and the Delegate for Consecrated Life (Sister Ellen Dunn, OP).

There will also be appointed members which will include a representative of the permanent deacons, a representative of the religious, and two representatives of youth and young adults.

A proposed timetable calls for election of parish representatives to vicariate councils be complete by April 1, and the election of the three vicariate representatives to the Diocesan Pastoral Council be complete by May 15.

The first meeting of the Diocesan Pastoral Council is set for Friday, June 19, to Saturday, June 20, at St. John XXIII Pastoral Center in Charleston.