Diocesan Official Appointments

Archbishop William E. Lori has made public the following appointments:

Father William Matheny, Jr., is appointed temporary administrator of St. Patrick Parish in Hinton and Sacred Heart Mission in Rainelle with occasional residence at the parish rectory in Hinton, effective Nov. 1, 2018 until the end of the calendar year.

Father Martin Smay is appointed associate pastor of St. Michael Parish in Wheeling, with continued residence at the parish rectory, effective immediately.

Father Cody Ford is appointed chaplain to Council No. 11919 of the Knights of Columbus for the Fraternal Year 2018-2019, effective immediately. This is in addition to his current assignment as administrator of St. Anthony Parish in Follansbee.

Father Soosai Arpudam Arokiadass, H.G.N, is appointed chaplain to Council No. 16224 of the Knights of Columbus for the current Fraternal Year 2018-2019, effective immediately. This is in addition to his current assignment as pastor of Ss. Peter and Paul Parish in Oak Hill.

Father Binu Emmanuel, C.S.T., is appointed chaplain to the Serra Club of Charleston for 2018-2019, effective immediately. This is in addition to his current assignment as associate rector of the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston.