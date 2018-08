Bishop Michael J. Bransfield has made public the following appointments:

Father F. Leon Alexander is appointed temporary administrator of Ascension Parish in Hurricane, with occasional residence at the parish rectory, effective Aug. 13, 2018.

Father Biju T. Devassy is appointed chaplain of Court St. Ursula No. 594 of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, effective immediately. This is in addition to his current assignment as pastor of St. Luke the Evangelist Parish in Cheat Lake.