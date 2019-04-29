Diocesan Official Appointments

Archbishop William E. Lori has made public the following appointments:

Msgr. Frederick P. Annie is appointed assistant priest of St. Mary Parish in Star City with occasional residence at the parish rectory, effective May 1.

Father Gary Naegele is appointed associate pastor of St. Ann Parish in Shinnston and Sacred Heart Mission in Salem with residence at the parish rectory in Shinnston, effective May 1.

In consultation with Very Rev. Malaka Fernando, T.O.R., provincial superior of the Third Order Regular of St. Francis in Sri Lanka, Father L.J. Asantha Jude Perera, T.O.R., is appointed administrator of St. Anthony Parish in Follansbee with residence at the parish rectory, effective May 1.