Diocesan Official Appointments

Archbishop William E. Lori has made public the following appointments:

Father Joseph D. Pisano is appointed temporary administrator of St. Anthony Parish in Follansbee, effective immediately. This is in addition to his current assignment as pastor of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Wellsburg.

Father Brian Crenwelge is appointed temporary administrator of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in New Martinsville, and St. Joseph Mission in proctor, effective immediately. This is in addition to his current assignments as administrator of Mater Dolorosa Parish in Paden City and Holy Rosary Mission in Sistersville and assistant director of Vocations.

Father Biju T. Devassy is appointed chaplain of Council No. 16530 of the Knights of Columbus for the Fraternal Year 2019-2020, effective immediately. This is in addition to his current assignment as pastor of St. Luke Parish in Cheat Lake.