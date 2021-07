Bishop Mark E. Brennan has made public the following appointment:

After consultation with Very Rev. Joby John Edamuriyil, C.S.T., provincial superior of the St. Thomas Province of the Little Flower Congregation in Kerala, India, Father Binu Emmanuel, C.S.T., is appointed administrator of St. Patrick Parish in Mannington and St. Peter Parish in Farmington with residence at the parish rectory in Mannington, effective July 21, 2021.