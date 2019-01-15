Diocesan Official Appointments

Archbishop William E. Lori has made public the following appointments:

Father Joseph Konikattil is appointed designated pastor of Fairmont Catholic School for a term of three years, effective Jan. 1. This is in addition to his current assignment as administrator of St. Peter the Fisherman Parish in Fairmont.

Mr. Chad Carter is appointed interim director of the Missions Office of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, effective Jan. 1. This is in addition to his current assignment as chancellor of the diocese.