Archbishop William E. Lori has made public the following appointment:

Very Rev. Donald X. Higgs, Assoc. V.F., is appointed chaplain to Council No. 12630 of the Knights of Columbus for the Fraternal Year 2018-2019. This is in addition to his current assignments as rector of the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston and associate vicar forane of the Charleston Vicariate.