WHEELING—A dinner of delicious pressure fried, flavor crisp chicken and sides from the popular Neely’s Grocery in Wheeling will be held as a fundraiser for St. Vincent de Paul Parish School in Wheeling. Neely’s owners, the Miller family, are St. Vincent’s graduates.

School and parish families are invited to place an order for a delicious chicken dinner scheduled for curbside pick up on Sept. 24. All proceeds benefit St. Vincent de Paul Parish School.

Dinner options are as follows: the Cluckity Cluck—two prices of white meat, $9; Two Legs and a Thigh—exactly what the name says, $8; The SVS special—a mix of white and dark meat, $8. All orders come with Neely’s famous jojo style potatoes, pasta salad, green beans, rolls, and desert.

Four ways to order by Sept. 21, please. Contact John Yelenic with your order by email to jyelenic@cchsknights.org; call or text to (304) 650-6298, and leave a message with order, name, phone number, and time of pickup; or visit the school’s website stvincentschool.org to place order and pay online. Leave a time for pick up when you place your order – 3 to 3:30 p.m. for school families only; and 3:30-6 p.m. Pick up is in the school parking lot.