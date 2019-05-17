Martina Hart Photo

Rev. Mr. Joseph Wiley, left, is pictured during Mass at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston last summer.

By Colleen Rowan

WHEELING—Rev. Mr. Nye Frederick “Joseph” Wiley, III, will be ordained to the priesthood at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling at 11 a.m. June 1. He will be ordained by Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore and apostolic administrator of Wheeling-Charleston.

All are also invited to attend a diocesan holy hour at 7 p.m. May 31 at the cathedral to pray for Deacon Wiley on the eve of his ordination.

“Deacon Wiley has a heart for God‘s truth revealed in the life of Jesus Christ,” said Father Dennis R. Schuelkens, Jr., director of Vocations and Seminarians for the diocese. “He wants nothing more than to share the Good News of the Gospel.”

Deacon Wiley’s ordination will gather clergy and religious and lay faithful from around the diocese at the cathedral with his family and friends.

“My upcoming ordination will mark the end of the last seven years of my life which has been being formed spiritually, intellectually, pastorally, and personally to prepare for priesthood,” Deacon Wiley said. “I am so excited to experience being spiritually transformed into a priest, minister the sacraments, and preach the Good News of Jesus Christ who is the way, the truth, and the life.”

During the ordination, Deacon Wiley will stand before Archbishop Lori and promise to serve the people of God as a priest. As he kneels before the altar, the archbishop will lay his hands upon Deacon Wiley’s head, calling upon the Holy Spirit to ordain him a priest. The archbishop will then pray the prayer of ordination.

Deacon Wiley will be vested with the stole and chasuble by Msgr. Paul Hudock, pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Parish and School in Wheeling, and Father Gary Naegele, associate pastor of St. Ann Parish in Shinnston and St. James the Apostle Parish in Clarksburg. He will then kneel before the archbishop, who will anoint his palms with holy chrism. The archbishop will then present to him the paten of bread and chalice of wine.

Deacon Wiley is a 2009 graduate of the Franciscan University of Steubenville in Steubenville, Ohio, where he received a degree in theology. He is a Minneapolis native and the son of Nye and Mary Wiley. He previously lived in Seoul, South Korea, for eight years teaching English. He was also baptized there. Upon his return to the U.S., he entered Franciscan University where he was confirmed.

Deacon Wiley attended Theological College in Washington. As a seminarian, he completed a two-year philosophy and catechetics program at the University of St. Thomas and has a Master of Divinity from The Catholic University of America.

Following his ordination to the priesthood, Deacon Wiley’s assignment will be announced.