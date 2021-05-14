Deacon Szabo’s Ordination to Priesthood will be Livestreamed on Diocese’s Website

By Colleen Rowan

CHARLES TOWN—Can’t make it to Deacon Phillip Szabo’s ordination to priesthood? Just watch the livestream on the diocese’s website at www.dwc.org. Deacon Szabo will be ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Mark E. Brennan at 11 a.m. May 29 at St. James the Greater Parish in Charles Town. The livestream will be especially helpful to those who cannot travel that distance or who cannot attend because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Joining Deacon Szabo’s family and friends for the ordination will be the priests, religious, and faithful of the diocese. “Those who cannot travel are so pleased to have the ability to watch this holy ceremony virtually,” said Gina Boggess, a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Princeton. “It is a blessing and honor for the faithful to be present in spirit witnessing Brother Phillip accepting God’s call to love and serve His people.” Deacon Szabo spent a summer assignment with the people of this parish and the people of Sacred Heart Parish in Bluefield, and Boggess said he is very dear to them. “He has stayed connected to our people throughout the years and they feel like they are a part of his journey to the priesthood,” Boggess said. A small caravan of eight to 10 members of the parishes, she said, are making the trip to Charles Town for the ordination including Father Sebastian Devasya, pastor; Deacon Don Hammond, permanent deacon; Loretta Hammond, Deacon Hammond’s wife; among others. “Living in the southern part of West Virginia, most of our people have never been afforded the opportunity to attend a priestly ordination, so there is a great sense of excitement!” Boggess said. At his ordination, Deacon Szabo will stand before Bishop Brennan and make the promise to serve the people of God as a priest. As he kneels before the altar, the bishop will lay his hands upon Deacon Szabo’s head, calling upon the Holy Spirit to ordain him a priest. The bishop will then pray the prayer of ordination. Deacon Szabo will be vested with the stole and chasuble by Father Giles LeVasseur and Father Timothy Grassi, two priests who have had a great impact on his life. Deacon Szabo is the son of Joseph Szabo and Theresa Michael, and hails from Augusta in the Eastern Panhandle’s Hampshire County. His home parish is Our Lady of Grace in Romney. He attended St. Mary Seminary in Emmitsburg, Md. He is also a registered nurse and attended Fairmont State University.