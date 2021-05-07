Deacon Szabo to be Ordained to Priesthood

By Colleen Rowan CHARLES TOWN—Deacon Phillip Szabo is ready to serve the people of God as a priest. This will be the promise he makes when he is ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Mark E. Brennan at 11 a.m. May 29 at St. James the Greater Parish in Charles Town. Joining Deacon Szabo’s family and friends at the church where he was ordained a deacon last May will be the priests, religious, and faithful of the diocese. “As my ordination date approaches, I am filled both with peace and with what can best be described as holy fear. I am at peace because I know that I have discovered God’s will for my life,” Deacon Szabo said. “God has certainly made it abundantly clear that he wants me to be ordained as a priest.” During the last six years of formation, he said he gained a much greater respect for the priesthood, especially becoming more aware of the sacrifice the vocation demands. “A priest has the singular honor to serve in the Person of Christ as he celebrates the sacraments,” Deacon Szabo said, “and so he, above all, must conform his life to that of our Lord Jesus.” Deacon Szabo realizes that this is no small task and knows that it will require great sacrifice on his part. “This is why I say that my feeling of peace is accompanied by a holy fear,” he said. “I know that I am not worthy nor capable of fulfilling the Sacred Office of the Priesthood on my own, and this fact humbles me.” Deacon Szabo said he knows that he will find all of the strength that he needs and more to fulfill his duties as a priest through prayer, fraternity with brother priests, and from the people that he is called to serve. “Therefore, with a heart at once filled with peace and holy fear,” he said, “I look forward with hope to my ordination day knowing that it is time for me to begin my ministry as a priest.” At his ordination, Deacon Szabo will stand before Bishop Brennan and make the promise to serve the people of God as a priest. As he kneels before the altar, the bishop will lay his hands upon Deacon Szabo’s head, calling upon the Holy Spirit to ordain him a priest. The bishop will then pray the prayer of ordination. Deacon Szabo will be vested with the stole and chasuble by Father Giles LeVasseur and Father Timothy Grassi, two priests who have had a great impact on his life. Father LeVasseur has been a spiritual mentor to him since he was in college. “Without him, I would never have had the tools or encouragement that I needed to pursue my vocation to the priesthood,” Deacon Szabo said. “He helped me recognize God’s call in the very beginning and protected me from many of the pitfalls that can deter a man from entering seminary.” Deacon Szabo met Father Grassi when he was a seminarian. As Father Grassi is very active in promoting vocations, Deacon Szabo would see him at Quo Vadis Camp and on some of the discernment retreats. “His example and words of wisdom have also been a very important part of my journey towards the priesthood,” Deacon Szabo said. “After spending a summer with him in Thomas and Parsons, he too became an important spiritual mentor for me.” Although many other priests have played important roles in his discernment and formation, Deacon Szabo said Father LeVasseur and Father Grassi “have had the most profound effect of all in my life, and I am most grateful for it!” Deacon Szabo is the son of Joseph Szabo and Theresa Michael, and hails from Augusta in the Eastern Panhandle’s Hampshire County. His home parish is Our Lady of Grace in Romney. He attended St. Mary Seminary in Emmitsburg, Md. He is also a registered nurse and attended Fairmont State University. “I have known Deacon Szabo since before he was a seminarian and am so excited for him to enter into the august order of the sacred priesthood!” said Father Brian Crenwelge, vocations director for the diocese. “I know that Phillip will give his complete self to his people, which is what the priesthood is all about. I look forward to spending many years together with him as brother priests! I pray that as each day passes in Phillip’s life, he may become more conformed to Christ the Priest and His Eucharistic Sacrifice.”