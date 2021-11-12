By Colleen Rowan Change is inevitable, Deacon Doug Breiding said in his presentation “Four Last Things & More” Nov. 3 in Wheeling. “You’ve grown older since you sat down tonight,” he said to attendees. Not by much, he noted, “but it’s something for you to think about.” Getting people to think that about that was his goal for the evening. Aptly held at the beginning of November, the Month of the Holy Souls in Purgatory, the day after the Commemoration of the Faithful Departed (All Souls Day), Deacon Breiding’s talk focused upon death, judgement, heaven, and hell. “No one wants to talk about it, but everyone needs to be prepared,” said Deacon Breiding, who is the director of Catholic Cemeteries for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. In his talk, which gathered area faithful at the Cathedral of St. Joseph, Deacon Breiding gave an overview of the Catholic Church’s teaching on death, judgement, heaven, and hell as well as on purgatory. He began by recalling an assignment he had as a student at Wheeling University in the 1980s for his adult psychology class. His instructor, Jesuit Father Joseph Hayden, asked the class to write their obituaries. But Deacon Breiding could not get past writing his name. “It was very profound for me,” he said, “because I said to myself, ‘What is a good age to die?’” He asked the attendees to think about and reflect upon that question for the evening. He recalled another time that Father Hayden said, “At the moment of birth we are already moving toward death.” In thinking about change and death, Deacon Breiding asked attendees: “When you think of your own life, what has changed? How did you get here to where you are in life?” It is fitting to talk about life before getting into talking about death, he said. As Catholic Christians, he said, we all pray, “I believe in one God, the Father almighty, Creator of heaven and earth…”; and we know that we are all created by God. “The birth of a child, even today, is nothing less than a miracle,” Deacon Breiding said. “It is beautiful and life is precious. And for all of us, we only have so much time,” from the beginning to the end, whenever the end is. “And we believe that through baptism and being in this community we are responding to God’s love,” he said. As we get older we contemplate our worthiness in receiving the Eucharist, Deacon Breiding said. He recalled the words of his first-grade teacher, a sister: “If we think about our sins long enough we can pretty much excuse anything and not have to be held accountable.” But everyone must take responsibility for their actions, Deacon Breiding stressed. He encouraged all to “think of the beauty we have in our church with the sacraments, and in this case the sacrament of penance.” Deacon Breiding said he remembers the long lines of people waiting to go to confession with three or four priest hearing confessions back in the 1970s. In the modern day, he said, people have lost sight about sin and its effects. People need to think about mortal and venial sins. “We don’t know when we’re going to die,” Deacon Breiding said, it is coming for everyone. This is not something that should make people depressed, he said, but it is something they must be prepared for. Deacon Breiding encouraged attendees to read the book, “The Four Last Things: A Catechetical Guide to Death, Judgement, Heaven, and Hell” by Father Wade L.J., Menezes, CPM, as well as the book “Purgatory: A Mystery of Love,” by Father Donncha O’hAodha.

Deacon Doug Breiding speaks during his presentation “Four Last Things & More” at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling Nov. 3. Colleen Rowan Photo