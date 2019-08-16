MARTINSBURG—Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) invites the public to enjoy some of the Eastern Panhandle’s best food at its eighth annual Cuisine With A Cause scheduled for Monday, Sept. 9, at the Holiday Inn in Martinsburg.

“The funds raised at this event are used to help our low-income neighbors who are facing financial challenges,” said Chairperson Ed Wilson. “With this event, Catholic Charities is able to help individuals and families by paying for unexpected emergencies as well as resources to help them improve their future.”

The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails (cash bar) and a basket raffle. Guests will then have the opportunity to sample food from several local restaurants, including Asian Garden, Bavarian Inn, Casa Visone, Heatherfields, Kings Pizza Falling Waters, Alfredo’s Mediterranean Grille and Steakhouse, Mountaineer Meat Smokers and Spice Connexion. The event ends with a live auction.

Proceeds from the event will support programs and services of CCWVa in its work to provide caring and compassionate services to people in need and work toward lasting and meaningful change. Funds raised from Cuisine With A Cause will support services for residents of Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan, Hampshire, Hardy, Grant and Mineral counties.

The cost is $50 per individual, $90 per couple, or $320 for a table of eight. Seats can be reserved online at catholiccharitieswv. org.

CCWVa is open to all people regardless of their race, color, religion, national origin, political beliefs, sexual orientation, socio-economic background, marital or family status. If someone is in need, CCWVa’s doors are open.

For more information, contact Trina Bartlett at (304) 267-8837 or tbartlett@ ccwva.org.