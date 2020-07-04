By Colleen Rowan

The 44 years he spent at Corpus Christi School in Wheeling hold a special place in Dick Taylor, Jr.’s heart. “It’s been my vocation,” he said the day before his retirement officially began. “It’s been my life.”

Twenty-two of those years at the school were in the role of principal. “It’s been tremendous , and I thank God every day for giving me the opportunity,” he said. Taylor has cherished his time at the school, and remembered back to when it all began.

Before coming to Corpus Christi, Taylor spent a year at the School of Hope in St. Clairsville, Ohio, and substitute teaching. God would soon lead him to Corpus Christi.

“I remember the day that I walked in for my interview with, God bless her, Sister Eileen Marie Sinnott (CSJ),” Taylor fondly remembered. “She was the principal at the time, and she hired me.”

Sister Eileen called Taylor later that day to tell him he had the teaching position, and he is thankful to her for the opportunity to come to Corpus Christi.

“When I started 44 years ago, I had 44 kids in that class,” Taylor recalled. He started out teaching third grade and then moved on to teach fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh grades as well as departmental math and science for many years.

He then stepped into the role of administration, which he felt was a great blessing.

“I missed not being in the classroom,” he said, “but I really felt God had a better plan for me.”

That plan included doing many new things at the school with a fantastic faculty for so many years, he said. Teachers were always on board with doing new programs and progressing, he said.

“It’s just been a wonderful blessing. Corpus Christi has been my family for all these years and it always will be. … Corpus Christi holds a very special place in my heart,” Taylor said.

He’s not going out cold turkey, he said laughing. He promised Shannon Wall, the new principal, to continue to help with the transition and to support her and the school any way he can. Wall is a former student of Taylor’s. She was in his sixth-grade class.

“As an alumnus of Corpus Christi, I have been very fortunate to know Mr. Taylor as a teacher, co-worker, boss, and friend,” Wall said. “His love for his Crusaders is undeniable and it is impossible to count the number of lives he has touched throughout his 44 years. The halls of Corpus Christi will not be the same without him, but I am beyond excited for him to begin a new chapter in his life. There is no doubt that he deserves this time to relax and enjoy making memories with his family. I wish him nothing but happiness in his retirement and look forward to working with him as I take on my new role as principal.”

Taylor said that it was an honor to teach Wall and the many students he has had in the classroom over the years.

“I think of so many of the kids and seeing them go on to do many great things,” he said. “It’s a joy and a pleasure to follow those students and watch them grow, especially over the time as principal. I see them walk in the building as 3-year-olds and then graduate from the eighth-grade; and see how much they’ve grown, how much they’ve learned, and how much they’ve matured, and what wonderful young men and women they’ve become. That’s what it’s all about.”

Taylor also thought of the many Sisters of St. Joseph who served at the school: Sister Mary Brown, Sister Mary Cremin, Sister Elizabeth, and Sister Teresa, just to name a few. “So many wonderful sisters that I learned from,” he said. “You learn from everybody. You learn from your colleagues, you learn from your kids. It just makes you a better person.”

In his retirement, Taylor had planned to travel the world. However, the coronavirus pandemic has put a hold on that. In the meantime, he will be involved in Project Grow and other community programs in Martins Ferry, Ohio, where he lives, which is just across the Ohio River from Wheeling. He also will stay involved in Corpus Christi, the school he loves so much.