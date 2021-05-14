Convocation Gathers Priests in Charleston

Martina Hart Photo

Bishop Mark Brennan celebrates Mass for the Convocation of Priests at St. John XXIII Pastoral Center in Charleston May 5.

By Martina Hart

CHARLESTON—Over 100 priests of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston gathered at St. John XXIII Pastoral Center May 4-6 for their annual convocation. They included diocesan priests of Wheeling-Charleston and from other dioceses currently serving here, religious order priests, and retired priests, all forming one presbyterium. “It was one of the best attended convocations in the last decade,” said Very Rev. Dennis R. Schuelkens, Jr., V.E. “The convocation proved to be a successful time of substantial fraternity, growth in intellectual and faith formation, and a true celebration of anniversaries, retirement and our beloved brothers who have gone before us marked with the sign of faith.” Gathering with them was Bishop Mark E. Brennan who celebrated Masses with them throughout the convocation. Besides time for personal meditation and prayer, the convocation program included presentations by Dr. Kevin Kennedy, from the archdiocese of Washington on the theology of healing. “His insights were practical, challenging, and ultimately, uplifting,” Father Schuelkens said. “There was a great spirit of honesty and joy throughout the three days as we address real issues,” he added. “It brings to mind the scripture, ‘Behold how good, how pleasant it is when brothers live in unity’ (Psalm 133:1).” This year’s jubilarians were recognized during a Jubilee Eucharistic Liturgy on May 5. They are Father Patsy J. Iaquinta and Father James B. McCafferty, SM, celebrating 50 years of priestly service, as well as Father Pius Akajiofor, Father William K. Matheny, Jr., Father John P. McDonough, and Father John H. Tran, SVD, with 25 years of service. Remembered were priests who had passed away since February 2020: Father J. Michael Beers; Father Benedict E. Kapa; Father James LaCrosse, SM; Father Patsy J. Wash; Father Ronald A. Getsinger; Father Jeremiah J. Cullinane; Father Xavier Cooney, SVD; Father F. Leon Alexander; Father Stanley Uroda, SVD; and Father William P. Linhares, TOR.