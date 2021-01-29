Considering Clarksburg Notre Dame? Zoom with Admissions Counselor to Learn about the School

CLARKSBURG—It’s not too late to be a part of the Notre Dame High School family, officials of the school posted on the NDHS Facebook page Jan. 19. “Do not miss your chance to chat with the Counselor of Admissions, Jacqueline Reed. You can set up a confidential appointment for a Zoom call via email. If you prefer to speak by phone, that can be scheduled too,” they said. “We want to answer all of your questions and talk about our new FINANCIAL INCENTIVES.” To receive more informa- tion, email jacqueline.reed@ notredamewv.org.