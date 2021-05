WHEELING— At St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Wheeling, the Marist Laity will again sponsor the Consecration of Children (born and unborn) to Our Lady of Good Hope, on Sunday, May 16 after the 11:30 a.m. Mass.

Anyone who wishes to have a child or children consecrated or prayed for, is wel- come to attend. For more information, contact the parish office at (304) 242- 0406, or Jean Hohman at (304) 242-3295.