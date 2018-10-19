Congregation of St. Joseph Sisters to Hold 30th and Final Spaghetti Dinner & Craft Sale

WHEELING—Sisters of the Congregation of St. Joseph invite you to their 30th and Final Spaghetti Dinner and Craft Sale from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Mount St. Joseph, 137 Mount St. Joseph Road in Wheeling.  Come and eat a delicious meal with the sisters and enjoy their homemade crafts—wreaths, stuffed animals, table runners, baked goods and much more! All proceeds benefit the Sisters. Prices for dinners are: Adults, $7; children 4 through 10, $3; and children 3 and under, free. Takeout is available by calling (304) 232-8160. Raffle tickets for the cash drawing and handmade quilt and other prizes are being sold Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mount St. Joseph.  Tickets will also be sold the day of the dinner.  We hope you can come join us.  Your support over the past 30 years is greatly appreciated.

