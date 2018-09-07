By Colleen Rowan WEST VIRGINIA—As West Virginia continues to struggle with a growing opioid crisis, the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston and Catholic Charities West Virginia along with the West Virginia Council of Churches is responding to promote healing.

The seventh annual Social Ministries Conference “Faith, Hope, Love—Creating Connections for Healing” will focus on substance abuse, how it affects the brain, fostering healing in communities and reducing stigma.

“I have noticed a sense of powerlessness in the face of this crisis, certainly within myself, and also in communities I’ve visited throughout the state,” said Kate Kosydar, Parish Social Ministry coordinator for CCWVa, who is organizing the conference. “Substance use disorder is such an overwhelming problem, and the solutions come in the form of so many moving parts, that it is difficult for a small group of people to know where or how to plug in. We hope that this conference series will answer some of these questions.” Each year, she said, the conference strives to remind people of spiritual gifts that enable them to strengthen their communities, and she is hoping that the conference focus this year will help provide the faithful with tangible ways they can help bring healing. The conference will be held on four dates and at different locations: at St. Leo Parish in Inwood Oct. 6, Blessed Sacrament Parish in South Charleston Dec. 1, St. Joseph Retreat Center in Wheeling March 9 and St. Francis de Sales Parish in Morgantown May 18. “As I’ve traveled around West Virginia to consult with pastors and lay leaders, the topic of substance use disorder has consistently surfaced in conversations about the challenges that parish communities currently face,” said Nick Maynard, director of Formation and Mission for the diocese, who is participating in the conference. “Our Christian faith compels us to turn to those who are suffering from this crisis to see the face of Christ, but many of us feel overwhelmed or ill-equipped to do so. I’m very hopeful that these ‘Faith, Hope, Love’ conferences can bring people of faith together to pray, learn, and forge the human connections that we need right now.”

According to the West Virginia Health Statistics Center, 879 people died of drug overdose in West Virginia in 2016. A total of 744 of those drug overdose deaths involved one or more opioids. As the opioid crisis is leaving very few untouched in the Mountain state, Beth Zarate, chief executive officer of CCWVa, said the conference will foster understanding of addiction and how the faithful can respond. “Catholic Charities is committed to working with connections across the state to provide help and hope for West Virginians struggling with addiction,” she said. “We are concerned about parents, partners and children who fall victim to this disease and the problems it creates. We hope you will attend a conference as we work together to understand the complexity of addiction and ways we can open our hearts—it is affecting every family; even if it’s not affecting you, it’s affecting a family or friend or neighbor.”

Jesuit Father Brian O’Donnell, executive director of the Catholic Conference of West Virginia, noted Bishop Michael J. Bransfield’s 2011 pastoral letter “Hearts Made Whole, A Pastoral Response to Behavioral Health in West Virginia” which offered many ways for the faithful to respond to those suffering addiction. “The statewide listening sessions for our bishop’s pastoral letter on addictions and mental health, ‘Hearts Made Whole,’ seven years ago, and the listening sessions statewide carried out by the West Virginia Council of Churches two years ago made clear that the faith community can do much more for our sisters and brothers suffering from substance use disorder,” he said. “We hope our one-day conference will help congregations find ways to support those dealing with addiction issues.” The conference will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. at each of the dates and locations and will be offered free of charge. The conference will feature prayer, sharing, stories, a keynote presentation, as well as break out sessions. Each will end with prayer. Although the conference is free, those interested in attending are asked to RSVP so that provisions for materials and lunch may be made. Register online at http://bit.ly/ connectionsforhealing.