Compassionate Care Helps Walter Stay at Home

Catholic Charities West Virginia Homemaker Jennifer Davis is pictured with Walter Scott in Chester. (courtesy photo)

By Katie Hinerman Klug, Cath- olic Charities West Virginia Marketing Communications Specialist

Walter Scott loves his home in Chester. For over 20 years, he has enjoyed the beautiful view from his apartment overlooking the Ohio River.

In 2015, Walter began dealing with multiple cancer diagnoses and treatments, and the activities of daily living were becoming too difficult for him. With no family nearby, and a desire to re- main living at home independent- ly, he reached out to Catholic Charities West Virginia for help. Homemaker Jennifer Davis entered his life, and the two have developed an inseparable bond.

“At that time, I had skin cancer all over me – back, face, nose, arms, head,” Walter explained. “I don’t think I’d have gotten through it all without her, really, to be truthful,” he commented, holding back tears.

Jennifer comes to Walter’s house for four hours a day, seven days a week.

Even as the coronavirus pandemic spread, Jennifer continued to care for Walter while taking necessary precautions and wear- ing personal protective equipment.

Jennifer arrives in the morning, helps Walter get out of bed, pre- pares his breakfast, helps him