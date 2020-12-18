Common Grounds Outreach in Charleston is Back

CHARLESTON—Common Grounds Outreach at St. Agnes Parish in Charleston is back open on Tuesdays and continues to operate as a drive-thru only program. Forty client families were served on Oct. 20, the first day back after being closed for twomonths. “The clients remain in their cars and our volunteers serve them wearing masks and gloves,” program officials said. “Volunteers’ masks remain on the inside of the facility. The facility has been professionally cleaned and we continue to operate under safe, strict COVID guidelines.” Due to the facility remaining closed for a period of time, Common Grounds was unable to provide Thanksgiving boxes this year but will provide Christmas boxes. “These boxes will be distributed to client’s vehicles, as we have done in the past,” program officials said. The distribution will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “We are in need of volunteers to be outside placing boxes in cars, if anyone is willing to give even an hour of time,” officials said. “Also, we are still collecting food which can be left in the parish church office during normal office hours from noon to 2 p.m.” For more information, call (304) 720-9690 or (304)􏰉552-5286 or (304)􏰉343-4040. “Thank you for your continued support and generosity!” officials said.