By Colleen Rowan

CLARKSBURG—Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg has announced that Principal Julie Frosch has resigned from her position. Her departure is effective July 31.

Frosch is leaving due to her family’s decision to relocate with her husband’s job out of the country, said Notre Dame’s designated pastor Father Joe Konikattil.

Father Konikattil made the announcement in a message to the Notre Dame Family on the school’s Facebook page July 12.

“I thank her for the courage and dedication in leading the school family for the last couple of years. It was certainly a challenging task, especially during this unprecedented time,” Father Konikattil said in the message. “I wish God’s blessings upon her and the family. During this transition, I will lead the way and everything will be taken care of until a new principal is appointed.”

Frosch became principal of the school in the summer of 2018.

Well wishes and farewells for her were posted on the school’s Facebook page after the announcement was made.

“Mrs. Frosch and the love she showed to students will be greatly missed at NDHS,” Jennifer Piscitelli Talkington posted. This was just one of the many posts.

The search for a new principal of Notre Dame has begun. The complete job description is at the bottom of this page.

Parents and others in the school community with questions may contact Father Konikattil by sending him an e-mail to smkonikattil@gmail.com.