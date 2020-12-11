Clarksburg Notre Dame Students Engage in Prayer PAL Initiative for Advent

CLARKSBURG—Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg is preparing for Christmas in a unique way. Patty DuPont, director of Religious Education, has organized a school-wide Prayer PAL Initiative for Advent.

DuPont said that over the summer, student leaders reached out to her about ways to strengthen the school community. And this favorite tradition immediately came to mind.

“During Christmas time, we tend to focus on ourselves rather than the true meaning of the season,” she said. “Especially now, in the middle of a pandemic, we want students to really think of others. Instead of what do I need, focus on what someone else needs.”

Prior to Thanksgiving break, students in grades seven through 12 selected a name randomly. But they cannot reveal who they have chosen. The students were given notecards to leave a greeting on their pal’s locker.

Because Notre Dame is currently doing remote learning, students are utilizing creative ways to stay connected with their pals. Students have been mailing notes, candy and prayer cards.