CLARKSBURG—To honor all veterans laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Clarksburg, the Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of Peace Council #1184 Clarksburg, is sponsoring the “Wreaths Across America Project.” Sponsoring a handmade, fresh wreath is $15. They will be placed on “National Wreaths Across America Day,” Saturday, Dec. 18. To sponsor a veteran’s wreath or to volunteer, go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/WV0103, or contact Anthony C. Ovies at (304) 622-3833.